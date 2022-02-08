news, latest-news,

This weekend saw the 32nd running of the Sussex Inlet & Basin Yacht Club Annual Regatta with boats joining from all around NSW, despite the forecast of bad weather and strong winds.. As it turned out, the weather was far better than forecast and the rain stayed away allowing the pre-sailing entertainment of barefoot bowling to go ahead as planned on the Friday afternoon, hosted by the RSL Bowling Club. Saturday saw the first sailing day of the regatta and 28 yachts lined for the start of the Basin Chase. It was an off wind start which made for an interesting and crowded start line and there was a fair amount of "conversation" to be heard though eventually everyone got away without incident. Unfortunately, the same can't said for the rest of the race as the wind blew a consistent 20+ knots from the south, which led to some torn spinnakers and a capsize. The good news is that all boats and crew finished the race intact. Sunday dawned cool, cloudy and windy but a majority of the fleet went out to the start of the Outside Course. The wind was again a 20+ knot southerly which made hard work for the crews. It wasn't long before the faster boats had pulled out a big lead, eventually overlapping some of the slower boats and as on Saturday there were some breakages and a capsize which lead to some retirements. The good news is that all boats could be re-used and all crew made it back safe and sound, if a little wet. The SIBYC gave a huge thanks to their Committee Boat, Sparrowfest, manned by Phil and Greg, as it did not look at all comfortable for them having to sit there in the lumpy swell. The final results will be available on the group's website, www.sibyc.com.au, along with photos from the weekend. The next race will be a Basin Chase on 19th February. There will also be the Basin Classic on 26th March which is a cruise in company around St Georges Basin. For more details head to the website.

