news, latest-news,

Last Saturday Nowra Community Sailing Club sailed heat seven of the Kel Campbell Point Score and heat six of the Bomaderry Bowling Club Championship. The teams faced a south west to south east wind which varied between two to twelve knots. This variable wind meant sailors had to play percentages with each gust - did one bear away from the wind to get speed and risk not laying the next mark, or point to ensure laying the mark and losing pace? The first four boats over the start line were closely matched so much so the starters could not pick it, and Cameron Phelps was just behind the lead group of Michael Fairbairn, Steve Phelps, Bill Jauncey and Wayne Norris. Michael sailing his Finn was the first to complete lap one, ahead of the Spirals which was led by Steve, Cameron, Bill and Wayne. Bill started the next lap with a 720 degree turn for a buoy room infringement placing him at the back of the fleet. But a couple of fortunate gusts saw him pass the other Spirals so at the end of the second lap Bill just led the Spirals from Wayne with Steve breathing down his neck followed by Cameron. This order of the fleet remained to the end of the race with Michael managing to lap the Spirals and finish eight minutes ahead of Bill. The Bomaderry Bowling Club Championship, which is based on boat class yardsticks, gave Michael the win by just 31 seconds from Bill who was ruing his 720 and also going for the wrong buoy on another occasion. Wayne was just 29 seconds back to complete the podium. The Kel Campbell Point Score is based on individual handicaps and Bill grabbed this one by over a minute, but savaged his handicap in the process. Cameron came next with his father just nine seconds behind him and Michael another twelve seconds after Steve. It does not get much closer than that! This Saturday, the club sails heat eight of the Kel Campbell Point Score and heat seven of the Bomaderry Bowling Club Championship with the start at 2.20 p.m. All are welcome.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/157749079/26c47e1b-3e59-4d06-adb0-ef8a8391a12b_rotated_90.JPG/r0_1876_4000_4136_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg