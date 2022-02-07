news, latest-news,

AFTER singing up a storm at the Nowra Show at the weekend, the Shoalhaven Community Choir will this Friday embark on another exciting adventure. The inaugural meeting of the proposed Shoalhaven Community Childrens' Choir. The first meeting will be held at the Nowra School of Arts Annex this Friday, February 11 between 4pm-5.30pm. Read more: Like the Shoalhaven Community Choir, the childrens' choir is open to anyone who would like to take part. While ages are primarily aimed at between eight and 15-year-olds there is flexibility. A three week trial is being offered - cost if just $5 per session, payable on the day, which covers hall rental and a pianist. The community's choir performances at the Nowra Show last weekend were well received with members certainly living up to the group's motto of "United Through Voice". The choir sings a variety of new and contemporary music and likes to sing at public events as often as possible. The Shoalhaven Community Choir has been active for around four years, is a mixture of ages and membership is open to all ages, abilities and genders. The group meets every Friday morning for practice at Bomaderry Uniting Church in Bunberra Street, from 10am to noon. For further information contact secretary Carol Williams on 0412 967090. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/TimAB2MTHanvQWPwhBc6mp/28f5a847-c6e3-4f69-966b-46fa5ae4b966.JPG/r238_103_1187_639_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg