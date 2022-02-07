newsletters, editors-pick-list,

An attempt by Shoalhaven councillors to bring the opening Christian prayer back to council meetings has been lost. A rescission motion to retain the prayer was put forward by Independent councillor Paul Ell in council's ordinary meeting on Monday, after it was removed in the first meeting of the year. After half an hour of debate, the rescission motion was lost. Labor councillor and Deputy Mayor Liza Butler put forward the motion to replace the Christian prayer with a moment of silence on January 25, where seven out of the thirteen councillors voted in favour. Cr Ell labelled the motion "another example...of woke culture". Read more: Shoalhaven City Council removes opening Christian prayer Cr Ell put the rescission motion forward so councillors could "take some extra time to reflect on this issue, given the emotions and the views in the community on this matter". "By giving councillors another two weeks to reflect on their position...and consult the community...then we can hopefully make a more considered decision about it," he said in Monday's meeting. Read more: 2022 Nowra Show among the biggest and best ever Speaking against the rescission motion, Cr Butler said opening council meetings with a Christian prayer no longer suited the traditions of the community. "We once had a white Australian policy and unless you were of Christian faith, you were not accepted," said Cr Butler. "When my mother was first married, she was expected to give up her career. Homosexuality was illegal, as was abortion. "Australia has changed its laws, customs and traditions to match the changing fabric of our communities. "And it is now time that we, at Shoalhaven City Council, change our tradition of reciting a Christian prayer before the start of our meetings." Independent councillor Serena Copley argued it would have been "more inclusive" to keep the prayer, and add a minute of silence to the agenda. Green councillor Moo Dath raised that only 44 per cent of Australians in the 2020 Census labelled themselves as Christian and backed replacing the prayer with a moment of silence to "include the whole community". Shoalhaven Independents councillor Mark Kitchener said removing the Christian prayer was "an act of discrimination against the mainstream religions of the country". In his right of reply, Cr Ell said he was "disappointed" certain councillors had not changed their positions and the inclusion of a minute silence after the prayer would have been "a good innovation for the agenda". Crs Ell, Copley, Wells, Kitchener, Watson, White voted in favour of the rescission motion to retain the prayer. The balance voted against and the motion was lost. We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123146343/69e7cc6d-69cf-4395-be63-a14429170abb.PNG/r3_0_635_357_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg