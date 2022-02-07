news, latest-news,

It was brother's day for wins at the Nowra Velo Club's criteriums on the Albatross Aviation Technology Park on Sunday. Josh Ludman won A grade with his brother Harry taking out B grade. Then Cameron Harrison won C grade with his big brother Kieren winning in D grade. The program had started on wet roads but the rain had passed when registration closed and racing was underway. Aggressive racing was the order of the day and all fields were torn apart before they entered their final laps. A grade came down to a hectic sprint to decide the placing with Josh Ludman getting over the line a length ahead of Niel Arnold (Illawarra CC), Curtis Trkulja and Ben Wallis. Mark Williams was fifth over the line, followed by Mark Astley and Nathan Crump. Another hard fought and close sprint came at the end of B grade where Harry Ludman held off the charge of Brad Oaten to take that win by just under a length. This race had split apart early then came back together before breaking up again towards the finish where Josh henry was third placed rider ahead of Tony Patton. Jason Spence finished fifth ahead of Tony Kuipers and Godfrey Green. C grade had the largest field of the day in a race that remained tight packed until the final ten minutes. At that point Jon Schol broke clear and set up a led that required some hard work to close down. Zac Peters chased hard and along with Cameron Harrison and they closed the gap. This lead group was then joined by Doug Gray, Rob Pickard, Dean Byrne and Bill Stahlhut. With the wind now causing havoc, Harrison attacked in the final kilometre to take the win. Gray was then the quickest in the sprint to take second ahead of Byrne, Pickard, Peters and Stahlhut. Chris Harrison finished seventh, ahead of Gary Bryce, Adrian McMillan, Schol, Ethan Astley and Jose Pereira. Ned Grootenboer and Mick Thompson were the early aggressors in D grade and towards the closing stages they were joined by Kieren Harrison in their race to the finish. Harrison raced clear over the final lap for the win while Ned Grootenboer took second ahead of Thompson. Pat McGill was fourth over the line ahead of Hubert Driehuis, Matt Grootenboer, Jo Chalain, Jamie Overton and Scott Jobson. Criterium racing on the Tech Park circuit will continue next Sunday with the second round of the 2022 Optus Team Series.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/z8hBhxAZcc6GAanbqacDHK/1a40c058-ad27-45f4-bacb-d6e8411d16f0.JPG/r0_285_3336_2170_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg