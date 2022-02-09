news, latest-news,

3 BED | 2 BATH "Set directly overlooking Foxground and mere minutes to the pristine Seven Mile Beach, you will wake to ocean breezes by sunrise, bask in the afternoon sun, and soak up the serenity by night," said agents Jacqueline Crapp and Luke Tancred. Your dream home sits on a stunning, private, elevated site, with pockets of rainforest and lush easy-to-maintain acres "featuring uninterrupted never-to-be-built-out panoramic views of the South Coast including mountain and hinterland views." The home is a luxury three bedroom, two bathroom single level residence, with an open plan kitchen and dining area, and "multiple living spaces that effortlessly flow out to the outdoor entertaining areas." Meanwhile outside, you will "enjoy the tranquillity of being set amongst green terraced lawns with gorgeous afternoon sunsets from the amazing saltwater infinity pool." You will also enjoy the beauty of the landscaped gardens and the security of a lockable machinery shed, plus the extra shelter of two open bays. Back inside, other features ensuring your comfort include ducted air-conditioning throughout, a wood heater for those cooler winter nights, quality appliances and the convenience of mains power. Situated a mere five minute drive to Seven Mile Beach and Gerroa, and just 10 minutes to Berry Village, "with a combination of both uninterrupted ocean and hinterland views, there is something truly captivating about this property's location." Moreover, "this truly unique offering is unlikely to last long on today's market so call to organise an inspection." View other properties which are open for inspection this week here. You can zoom in on the map and click the house icon to see details about a particular property. Properties open for inspection are subject to COVID restrictions, which vary by state. Please check which rules apply before attending an open home.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/cpAaGjgJrzMeprrmmenK9y/667a4b53-a27a-4611-ba9c-8570b46e5d12.jpg/r0_128_2268_1409_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg