After the trials and tribulations emergency service workers have faced over the last two years, now is the time to give the acknowledgement they deserve. Nominations for the Shoalhaven Emergency Services Community Awards (SESCA) have officially opened. SESCA is the brainchild of four Rotary Clubs in the Shoalhaven - Berry, Bomaderry, Milton-Ulladulla and Nowra. In their fourth year running, the awards acknowledge and celebrate selfless community service of NSW Police and Emergency Services personnel in the Shoalhaven. Read more: 2022 Nowra Show among the biggest and best ever SESCA Committee chairman Phil Presgrave said the awards align with Rotary's motto of 'Service Above Self'. "The awards acknowledge and celebrate the community service of NSW Police and Emergency Services personnel in the Shoalhaven, above and beyond their normal service activities," he said. Maddison Stone of SES Nowra said recognition is more important than ever after emergency service workers have battled fires, floods and challenges associated with the pandemic. "From helping out with the RFS with fires, to battling floods, it's been hard work and intense. And we've had COVID on top of that which restricted a lot of things we could do like training nights and things like that," she said. "But we've managed - and we're still bigger, better stronger than ever." Read more: No plans to bring cruise ships to Jervis Bay, says Port Authority Deb Parker, communications for Shoalhaven RFS, noted the awards were one way to recognise emergency services workers for their sacrifice and reflected upon the "relentless" Currowan fires - which burned for 74 days and destroyed hundreds of homes - as an example. "It's important to recognise them because often they have a main job and they're sacrificing their family and spare time to help the community. That's a big part of that pull - the community is very much in focus," she said. "Especially through the Currowan fires - it was full on and relentless and there was no time to think about anything else." John Dun AFSM from Nowra Fire and Rescue took out the 2021 Rotary NSW Emergency Services Community Awards in the Fire and Rescue category. He was instrumental in leading fire crews from Nowra to major bushfire emergencies, including during the Currowan fires. The awards are open to all Shoalhaven-based personnel, both paid and volunteer, from the NSW Police and Emergency Service Agencies in the Shoalhaven including: Fire and Rescue NSW, NSW Rural Fire Service, Marine Rescue NSW, NSW State Emergency Service, NSW Ambulance, Surf Lifesaving NSW, and NSW Police. Nominations are available at the Shoalhaven Emergency Services Community Awards (SESCA) website at www.sesca.org.au. The Award Ceremony is planned for June 9, 2022, to coincide with national 'Thank A First Responder Day.' We depend on subscription revenue to support our journalism. If you are able, please subscribe here. If you are already a subscriber, thank you for your support.

